Kizer starts in Browns' 13-9 win over Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer made his first start in the Cleveland Browns' 13-9 preseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Playing the entire first half after a pregame downpour, Kizer completed 6 of 18 passes for 93 yards and an interception. Browns coach Hue Jackson named Kizer as the starter earlier in the week after watching him develop over the past month.

Kevin Hogan's 5-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Leslie with 1:53 left gave the Browns (3-0) the win. The 87-yard touchdown drive was aided by two unnecessary roughness penalties against Bucs rookie Justin Evans.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston played 2 1/2 quarters, completing 17 of 27 passes for 200 yards and one interception.

Kizer drove the Browns to a field goal on their first possession, completing third down passes of 13 yards to Kenny Britt and 32 yards to Corey Coleman. Cody Parkey's 38-yard field goal made it 3-0 in the first quarter.

The second-round draft pick from Notre Dame had two more third down conversions on Cleveland's next drive, but his third-and-15 pass early in the second quarter was intercepted by Vernon Hargreaves at the Cleveland 37.

Nick Folk kicked a field goal on the final play of the first half to pull the Bucs even at 3-3. It came at the end of a nine-play, 53-yard drive in the final 1:17 of the half highlighted by Winston's completions of 17 yards to Cameron Brate and 16 yards to rookie Chris Godwin.

Folk's 42-yard field goal, set up by Winston's 25-yard completion to Bernard Reedy, put the Bucs up 6-3 midway through the third quarter. Folk added a 43-yard field goal early in the fourth.

Cody Kessler played the third quarter at quarterback for the Browns and Hogan played the fourth, leading a 10-play, 59-yard drive that resulted in Parkey's 47-yard field goal with 5:14 remaining.

NATIONAL ANTHEM