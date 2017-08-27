Rojas' sacrifice fly helps Marlins beat Padres 2-1 in 11

MIAMI — Miguel Rojas hit a one-out sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, and the Miami Marlins won for the 12th time in the past 15 games by beating the San Diego Padres 2-1 Saturday night.

The Padres kept Giancarlo Stanton stuck on 49 homers. He singled twice and struck out twice in four at-bats.

Derek Dietrich led off the 11th with a double against Jose Torres (7-4). Dietrich advanced on a sacrifice bunt, and with the Padres deploying five infielders, Rojas hit a drive that forced right fielder Jabari Blash to retreat to make the catch, allowing Dietrich to score easily.

Miami slugger Marcell Ozuna hit his 31st homer in the fourth off the Marlins Park home run sculpture. Ichiro Suzuki singled for his 22nd pinch hit of the season, breaking the Marlins record set by Ross Gload in 2009.