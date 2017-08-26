Elliott has preseason cameo before Cowboys rally by Raiders

The Cowboys (3-1) preserved the win by forcing two incompletions from Connor Cook at their 9-yard line in the final seven seconds.

LYNCH SITS AGAIN

Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem for the third straight week. He hasn't spoken publicly about why he sits for the anthem, but coach Jack Del Rio said his running back has told him he has done it throughout his career. Lynch was retired last year when Colin Kaepernick made the anthem an issue. Lynch had two carries for 6 yards and one catch for 7 yards , all in the first quarter.

VAUNTED OL STRUGGLES

Dallas' offensive line was a hindrance in the first half, mostly because of new right tackle La'el Collins. The former starting left guard had two hands-to-the-face penalties that wiped out first downs in addition to a holding call. All-Pro right guard Zack Martin had two penalties. Chaz Green gave up a sack right after Collins' first hands-to-the-face penalty.

LONG FUMBLE RETURN

Undrafted rookie linebacker LaTroy Lewis returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown early in the second half for Oakland, grabbing the loose ball in the air and running untouched to the end zone after Rush lost control as he was about to throw with cornerback Antonio Hamilton running by on a blitz.

ROOKIE WATCH

Raiders: DT Treyvon Hester, a seventh-round pick, had his third sack of the preseason, a 12-yarder on Prescott. ... S Obi Melifonwu, a second-round pick, had two tackles in his preseason debut.

Cowboys: DE Taco Charlton had his second sack of the preseason, and the celebration appeared to involve him preparing tacos with teammates. Charlton was unblocked and dragged down Manuel at the Oakland 2.

INJURIES

Cowboys: LB Anthony Hitchens was sidelined by a knee injury and LG Chaz Green by an ankle injury in the second quarter. Rookie CB Duke Thomas injured a knee.

UP NEXT

The preseason finale for both teams Thursday: Oakland at home against Seattle and Dallas faces Houston.

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press