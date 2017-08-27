Australia struggles to keep up with Bangladesh in 1st test

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh had Australia reeling at 18-3 after scoring 260 in its first innings on the first day to take control of the opening test on Sunday.

With nine overs to survive before the close of play, Australian batsmen were unable to deal with the Bangladesh spinners on a pitch that offered considerable amount of turn and bounce.

Opener Matt Renshaw was not out on 6 with captain Steven Smith on 3 to end the see-saw day in which 13 wickets fell.

Opener David Warner survived a video review as the ball touched his bat before hitting the pad but was dismissed on the next ball off offspinner Mehidy Hasan on 8.