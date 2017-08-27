Bangladesh recovers from Cummins' early burst to reach 190-5

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Australia finally broke through to claim the wickets of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh reached 190-5 at tea in the series-opening test.

Shakib scored a patient 84 while opener Tamim made 71. The duo, playing their 50th test, combined for a 155-run fourth wicket stand before Glenn Maxwell broke through to dismiss Tamim.

Offspinner Nathan Lyon then equaled the wicket tally of Richie Benaud (248), removing Shakib with a delivery that had extra bounce and spun sharply.

Shakib's 22nd half century included with 11 boundaries.

Shakib and Tamim brought the team back from paceman Pat Cummins' early onsalught that had the hosts reeling at 10-3 in just four overs.

Despite his careful approach, Tamim offered a chance on 62 when fast bowler Josh Hazlewood couldn't quite hold on to what would have been a brilliant catch off his own bowling.

The Bangladesh opener smashed five boundaries and three sixes in his innings, lasting for 144 balls, before he was induced by the part-time offspinner Maxwell who extracted maximum turn from his delivery.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 12 with Nasir on 0.

Cummins finished the session with 3-52. Lyon and Maxwell picked up one wicket apiece.

