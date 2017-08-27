Josef Newgarden races to 4th IndyCar win of season

MADISON, Ill. — Josef Newgarden passed teammate Simon Pagenaud and drove away to his fourth IndyCar series victory of the season Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Newgarden, the 26-year-old Team Penske driver from Tennessee, increased his series points lead over Chip Ganassi driver Scott Dixon with two races remaining in the 17-race schedule.

"It was an awesome race," Newgarden said. "I'm so proud of Team Penske. They build the best race cars on the planet and so it's a pleasure to be part of the group and win again."

Dixon was second, 0.6850 seconds back.

"I guess that's the best we could have hoped for," Dixon said. "It's was definitely going to be a tough race for us, but the car was actually very good. I think we had a better mechanical grip than the group we were racing with, with the Penskes, and especially toward the end of the run."

Pagenaud was third, followed by Helio Castroneves and Conor Daly.

Newgarden led 170 of the 248 laps on the 1.25-mile oval en route to his seventh career victory and Penske's fourth at Gateway and 196th overall.

In front of crowd of about 40,000 fans, Newgarden got by Pagenaud coming out of Turn 2 on the inside on Lap 218. The teammates touched wheels, forcing Pagenaud to back off and settle into third place.

"The move, you know, I don't know what to say," Pagenaud said. "I don't have anything nice to say, so I'm not going to say it."

Newgarden has won three of the last four races, also winning on road and street courses at Toronto and Mid-Ohio during the run. He won the road course in Alabama in April.