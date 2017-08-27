Simmons hits 3-run HR in 8th, Angels rally past Astros 7-6

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Andrelton Simmons hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning that completed a five-run comeback by the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Kole Calhoun singled home Mike Trout with two outs in the eighth to make it 6-4. Simmons then slipped and finished his swing on one knee but still drove Tyler Clippard's slider over the left-field fence, sending fans at Angel Stadium into a frenzy amid fireworks over centre field.

Los Angeles snapped a three-game skid. The Angels and Seattle Mariners are a half-game behind Minnesota in a packed race for the second AL wild card.

Trout worked a two-out walk and went to third on a single by Albert Pujols against Francis Martes. Clippard (2-8) gave up Calhoun's single before Simmons connected on the next pitch.