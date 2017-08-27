India beats Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI to clinch series

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka — Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century and shared an unbroken 157-run partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni to help India to a six-wicket win Sunday over Sri Lanka in the third one-day international and clinch the five-match series.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took his maiden five-wicket haul to restrict Sri Lanka to 217-9 in 50 overs. Lahiru Thirimanne scored 80 in his first game for Sri Lanka in more than a year.
In reply, India reached its target with 29 balls to spare.
Play was held up with India needing eight runs to win after Sri Lankan fans threw water bottles onto the field.
By The Associated Press
