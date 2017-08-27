Hamilton wins Belgian GP to trim Vettel's lead to 7 points

SPA-FRANORCHAMPS, Belgium — Lewis Hamilton celebrated his record-equaling 68th pole position with victory at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, trimming championship leader Sebastian Vettel's lead to seven points.

Hamilton clinched his fifth win of the season and 58th overall, having equaled Michael Schumacher's pole record.

Vettel finished second, about 2 seconds behind Hamilton.

It was a comfortable win for the British driver, although it got a bit tense toward the end.