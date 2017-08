Froome wins 9th stage, increases Spanish Vuelta lead

EL POBLE NOU DE BENITATXELL, Spain — Chris Froome moved to the front in the final climb to win the ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday and increase his overall lead.

The Tour de France winner took the lead with about 500 metres (yards) to go and held on to win the 174-kilometre (108-mile) stage from Orihuela to El Poble Nou de Benitatxell in southeastern Spain.

"It's such a good feeling to get to the end of this first block with the red jersey and a decent gap," Froome said. "The legs felt great today and it feels good to be in this position."

It was Froome's first stage win in a grand tour this season. He clinched his fourth Tour de France earlier this year without any stage victories.