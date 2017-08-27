Burnley stuns Tottenham with late equalizer at Wembley

LONDON — Burnley stunned Tottenham with a stoppage-time equalizer on Sunday as Chris Wood clinched a 1-1 draw in the Premier League to prolong the north London club's miserable record at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham has now only managed two wins in 12 matches in the last decade at English soccer's national stadium, which is being used as the team's temporary home for this season while White Hart Lane is being redeveloped.

On a frustrating day for Tottenham, persistent pressure paid off at the start of the second half when Dele Alli put the hosts in front. Christian Eriksen's corner was flicked on by Eric Dier at the near post and Alli scrambled the ball into the net in the 49th minute.

But Tottenham wasted chances to put the game out of the reach of the northern visitors and was punished right at the end when Wood marked his Premier League debut with his goal in the second minute of stoppage time.