De Preville's superb strike earns Lille 1-1 draw at Angers

PARIS — Forward Nicolas de Preville continued his habit of scoring from distance with a spectacular strike securing Lille a 1-1 draw at Angers on Sunday.

De Preville is emerging as a talented goalscorer at the relatively advanced age of 26. He netted 14 league goals in 30 games last season and has two in four so far.

Collecting the ball some 25 metres (yards) out on the left, he cut inside two defenders and launched a curling, dipping strike into the right corner in the 68th minute.

It was his fifth league goal from outside the penalty area in 2017 — more than any other player in Ligue 1.