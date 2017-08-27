Falcao scores 2 as Monaco routs Marseille 6-1

Radamel Falcao made it seven goals in four games as defending champion Monaco routed Marseille 6-1 Sunday to keep pace with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the French league.

Both have won four matches and PSG leads Monaco on goal difference. But even after selling key players, and with 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe edging closer to a PSG move, Monaco continues to play with style and ruthless efficiency.

This was Monaco's 16th straight league win, extending its record after last week beating the mark of 14 held by Bordeaux in 2009. Monaco scored 107 league goals last season and has already notched 14 in four games. PSG, which beat Saint-Etienne 3-0 on Friday, has also scored 14 but conceded two less.

Marseille has lost four straight games to Monaco, conceding 18 goals, and this was the latest non-contest.

Poland centre half Kamil Glik showed his scoring prowess by thumping in Thomas Lemar's free kick from the left after two minutes — his eighth goal in 40 league games since joining last season from Italian side Torino.

Falcao netted with a penalty in the 20th after Brazil midfielder Fabinho was fouled, and the Colombia striker then beat goalkeeper Steve Mandanda with a diving header after midfielder Joao Moutinho's free kick deflected into his path near the penalty spot.

Adama Diakhaby, playing in the place of Mbappe — who scored 26 goals last season in an astonishing breakthrough campaign — made it 4-0 just before the break with his first goal since joining from Rennes.

Mbappe is reportedly signing a loan deal to PSG on Monday with an option to buy him for 180 million euros ($215 million).

Stevan Jovetic, his touted replacement, was at Stade Louis II to watch Monaco tear Marseille apart again, having scored four goals in each of their three meetings last season — including one in the French Cup.

If the Montenegro forward joins Monaco, then the former Manchester City and Fiorentina forward will surely relish playing alongside Falcao.