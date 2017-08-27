North London woes: Arsenal routed at Liverpool as Spurs draw

LIVERPOOL, England — Humiliation for Arsenal at Liverpool. More Wembley frustration for Tottenham.

The north London clubs had an afternoon to forget in the Premier League on Sunday before the two-week international break.

An error-strewn display by Arsenal was punished at Anfield where Liverpool surged to a 4-0 victory.

At the same time in the capital, Tottenham was heading to only its third victory in 12 matches at Wembley until Burnley struck in stoppage time to claim at 1-1 draw at English football's national stadium.