Newman breaks her Canadian pole vault record

BECKHUM, Germany — Alysha Newman of London, Ont., broke her own Canadian record in the pole vault on Sunday.
The 23-year-old cleared 4.75 metres, topping her previous mark of 4.71.
Newman did a back flip in celebration after the bar stayed up.
She finished seventh at the world track and field championships earlier this month in London, with a jump of 4.65.
By The Canadian Press
