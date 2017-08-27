Real Madrid held 2-2 by Valencia in home opener

Madrid was without suspended defender Sergio Ramos.

On Saturday, Barcelona won 2-0 at Alaves with a pair of goals by Lionel Messi. Atletico Madrid earned its first league victory with a 5-1 rout at Las Palmas.

LATE WINNER

Paulo Henrique Ganso scored with a brilliant touch in the 83rd minute to give Sevilla a 1-0 win at Getafe.

The Brazilian midfielder neatly redirected the ball into the net after a low cross from the right, securing Sevilla its first league victory.

Sevilla was coming off a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Espanyol.

Getafe had opened with a 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

IMPRESSIVE START

Leganes defeated Espanyol 1-0 Sunday to continue its perfect start in the Spanish league.

Argentine defender Martin Mantovani scored in the first half to give Leganes the away victory.

It was the second straight win for Leganes, which made its first-division debut last season.

"It's the type of game that is worth more than three points, it's an incredible result," Mantovani said. "We are off to a very good start. We worked very hard in the off-season for this. We can't get too excited, but it gives us motivation to keep working."

Mantovani said he forgot to honour his pregnant wife during the goal celebration, having promised her to put the ball under his shirt if he scored.

"She is going to kill me," he said, smiling.

WINNING AGAIN

Athletic Bilbao improved from its opening draw at home by defeating Eibar 1-0 with a first-half goal by Aritz Aduriz.

The veteran striker scored with a close-range header at Eibar's Ipurua Stadium.

Eibar opened with a 1-0 win at Malaga.

By Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press