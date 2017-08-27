Start up: Browns rookie QB Kizer named team's starter

"It has been good to watch his development throughout the off-season," Jackson said. "Obviously, he is a young quarterback and he still has a lot to learn. He is going to learn a lot and gain a lot of experience, and the only way you get that is by playing. We are all excited about that."

The Browns have been cycling thorough quarterbacks at an alarming rate, and their inability to find the right one has resulted in years of ineptitude.

Cleveland started Griffin, Kessler and Josh McCown on the way to a 1-15 finish last season.

Jackson expects Kizer to take his lumps, and he made it clear he's willing to stick with the 21-year-old through the inevitable highs and lows.

"This is not just for the moment," Jackson said. "We are going to get with DeShone, ride with him through it all and work with him through all of this. Those things are going to happen, and I think we get that. He gets that. We are not going to blink about it. We are just going to correct it and keep moving forward."

Jackson hasn't decided if Kizer will play in Thursday's preseason finale at Chicago.

When training camp opened, Kizer was behind both Kessler and Osweiler. But he's won over Jackson and the Browns' coaches with not only his physical gifts but a willingness to improve.

"When we drafted this young man, there was a purpose in drafting him," Jackson said. "We thought that he had exactly what we were looking for. ... We all dove into this the right way to go find a guy who hopefully can solve our quarterback issue. Again, it is not over with yet. This guy has been named the starter, but he still has to earn the right to be the starting quarterback for this team week in and week out and I think he gets that.

"But he has the talent, he has the makeup and he has the things we are looking for. Now, we just have to go get him and push him onto that next level."

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press