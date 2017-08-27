No. 9 Wisconsin takes another hit at LB, Baun out for year

MADISON, Wis. — No. 9 Wisconsin has lost another linebacker with sophomore Zack Baun out for the year with a left foot injury.

Baun was expected to be a key contributor at outside linebacker behind starters Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs. The Badgers were already replacing last year's starters on the outside, T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, who are now in the NFL.

Wisconsin also lost its top defensive player for the season when inside linebacker Jack Cichy went down with a knee injury two weeks into camp.

Ryan Connelly was listed as the starter ahead of Chris Orr to replace Cichy on the depth chart released Sunday ahead of the season opener on Friday night against Utah State.