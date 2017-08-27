McAdoo annoyed with NFL over 4th-quarter non-play and injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo is upset with the NFL's handling of a replay review in a preseason game against the Jets.

McAdoo said Sunday that the league failed to alert the game officials before the next snap and the Giants not only lost a possible late, game-clinching sack and fumble recovery but rookie free agent defensive end Evan Schwan broke his foot on what turned out to be a non-play in the Giants' 32-31 win on Saturday night.

With the Giants leading 32-25 at the 2:00 warning, Christian Hackenberg replaced an injured Bryce Petty (knee) and immediately hit a diving ArDarius Stewart on a 19-yard pass right in front of the Jets' bench.

It was clear that Stewart went out of bounds after the catch. The Jets huddled and on the next play Giants linebacker Calvin Munson hit Hackenberg and knocked the ball loose. The Giants recovered and celebrated while Schwan lay on the MetLife Stadium turf in pain.

Referee Brad Allen and his crew indicated that Hackenberg's arm was moving forward so they did not rule a fumble. Videotape replays seemed to show it was a strip, sack, fumble, a play that if reviewed and overturned would have iced the game for the Giants.

Instead of reviewing that play, Allen announced the league was reviewing the previous pass to Stewart. After a short delay, they ruled it a completion and the following play was ruled a non-play.

"New York decided to stop the play," McAdoo said Sunday when asked what happened. "I felt there was enough time to get the play stopped. The communication did not happen fast enough, from New York to the playing field and they let the play go on. It should have been a sack, fumble, end of the ball game. We ended up having a player getting carted off the field, which is inexcusable to have a play that doesn't count or never existed to have a player carted off the field."

Michael Signora, the league's vice-president of football communications, said the review process had been initiated from New York in conjunction with the replay official at the stadium prior to the snap, even though play continued on the field.

"That is the reason the referee permitted the game to be stopped for an instant replay review, and why the subsequent action that took place on the field was completely negated by that review," Signora said in an email to The Associated Press.

The Giants also found out that they have to celebrate quickly after touchdowns since the play clock starts immediately after the officials signal a touchdown.