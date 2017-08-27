Orioles get to Fister early, beat Red Sox 2-1

BOSTON — Adam Jones and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back RBI doubles against Doug Fister in the first inning, and the Baltimore Orioles held on to beat Boston 2-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of the AL East-leading Red Sox.

One outing after his shocking one-hitter, in which he gave up a leadoff homer and held the Indians hitless the rest of the way, Fister (3-7) again struggled in the first inning before settling down. But this time the Red Sox couldn't erase the early deficit, stranding 13 and batting 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

It was the fourth straight loss for Boston, matching its longest losing streak of the season. The Red Sox lead fell to 2 1/2 games over the New York Yankees, the closest the division race has been since Aug. 3.

Wade Miley (8-10) allowed one run on seven hits and three walks, striking out three in five innings. It's the sixth straight start in which Miley allowed three runs or fewer, but he's only made it past the fifth inning twice.

Brad Brach got the last five outs for his 17th save as the Orioles won their fourth in a row.

DOUBLE FISTED

Fister gave up two runs on three hits in the first, including a leadoff single to Tim Beckham and then, with two outs, two straight run-scoring doubles.

Then he held the Orioles to two more hits before leaving with a 2-1 deficit. He walked two and struck out seven and also had a balk when he appeared to catch his cleat on the mound and failed to deliver the pitch in the first inning.

FIRST PITCH

Christian Vazquez caught the ceremonial first pitch from Erica Schultz, the mother of a 5-year-old transplant patient who died last month. Vazquez and shortstop Xander Bogaerts visited Ari Schultz at his home about a week before he died. They played Wiffle ball with him and invited him to throw out the first pitch Sunday.