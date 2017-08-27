Jon Gray pitches Rockies past Braves 3-0

ATLANTA — Jon Gray pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning, Mark Reynolds hit a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Sunday.

Gerardo Parra had two hits and scored two runs as Colorado took two of three from Atlanta for its first road series win since also winning two of three at Washington from July 29-30. Trevor Story also had two hits and drove in a run.

Grey (6-3) struck out seven and walked two. Coming into the day, the right-hander was 1-7 with a 6.57 ERA in 13 road starts since Aug. 12, 2016.

Gray was pulled after giving up Matt Adams' leadoff single in the seventh. Pat Neshek gave up a single to Ozzie Albies but escaped the jam when pinch hitter Matt Kemp bounced into a double play.