Baseball Capsules

INDIANS 12, ROYALS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight Cleveland's nine-run second inning, and the AL Central-leading Indians completed a three-game shutout sweep.

Carlos Carrasco (13-6) allowed six hits in seven innings, and the Indians, who haven't given up a run in 28 innings, outscored the Royals 20-0 in the series.

It's the first time Cleveland has posted three straight shutouts since 1956.

Kansas City hasn't scored in 34 consecutive innings, a team record and the longest drought in the majors this season.

Royals left-hander Eric Skoglund (1-2) was charged with seven runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings.

PHILLIES 6, CUBS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rookie Rhys Hoskins homered for the fifth straight game and made a diving catch to start a game-changing triple play in the fifth inning, leading Philadelphia to the victory.

Nick Williams also connected for the Phillies, who have gone deep in nine straight games, hitting 20 homers over that span.

Hoskins led off the eighth with a drive to left-centre to give him 11 home runs in his first 18 games, becoming the fastest in major league history to reach 11 homers. Hoskins, who has 24 RBIs, was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 10.

Nick Pivetta (5-9) allowed three runs in five innings to get the win. Hector Neris worked a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

Anthony Rizzo drove in two runs for the NL Central-leading Cubs. John Lackey (10-10) yielded five runs, four earned, and six hits in five innings.

YANKEES 10, MARINERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka finally flourished under the sun, Starlin Castro had four hits and the Yankees took advantage of a record five errors by the Mariners in the first inning.

Mariners shortstop Jean Segura committed three early miscues — two on one play. Third baseman Kyle Seager and left fielder Ben Gamel also botched balls as the Yankees scored six runs, one earned, in the first inning against Andrew Albers (2-1).

That made it an unusually easy afternoon for Tanaka (10-10), who entered 0-6 with an 11.81 ERA in seven starts during the day this season. He struck out 10 while pitching seven innings of one-run ball.

New York took two of three in the series and moved within 2 1/2 games of first-place Boston in the AL East after Baltimore completed a three-game sweep at Fenway Park with a 2-1 victory.

Seattle's five errors were the most in an inning in club history. The previous major league team to make five errors in one inning was the 1977 Chicago Cubs, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

ORIOLES 2, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Jones and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back RBI doubles against Doug Fister in the first inning, and the Orioles held on for a three-game sweep of the AL East-leading Red Sox.

One outing after his shocking one-hitter, in which he gave up a leadoff homer and held the Indians hitless the rest of the way, Fister (3-7) again struggled in the first inning before settling down. But this time the Red Sox couldn't erase the early deficit, stranding 13 and batting 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

It was the fourth straight loss for Boston, matching its longest losing streak of the season.

Baltimore's Wade Miley (8-10) allowed one run in five-plus innings. Brad Brach got the last five outs for his 17th save as the Orioles won their fourth in a row.

METS 6, NATIONALS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amed Rosario hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Mets cut down the potential tying run at the plate for the final out in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

With two outs in the ninth and pitcher Edwin Jackson pinch-running at first base, ex-Met Daniel Murphy sent a sharp grounder into right-centre field for a double. When rookie right fielder Travis Taijeron booted the ball, Jackson was waved around third.

Gold Glove centre fielder Juan Lagares, quickly backing up Taijeron, grabbed the ball and threw to second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera, who relayed a strike to catcher Travis d'Arnaud in time to get Jackson.

Cabrera hit a three-run homer for New York, which led 5-0 after three innings. Jerry Blevins (6-0) got the win and A.J. Ramos worked two innings for his 25th save in 27 chances.

Joe Blanton (2-3) got the loss.

RAYS 3, CARDINALS 2, 10 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Morrison hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning, sending Tampa Bay to the road win.

Morrison drove a 97-mph fastball from Sam Tuivailala (3-3) into the right-centre field bleachers with one out in the 10th for his 31st homer.

Sergio Romo (3-1) got three outs and Alex Colome worked a scoreless 10th for his major league-leading 39th save in 44 chances.

All five runs in the game were scored on solo homers.

Kolten Wong and Matt Carpenter connected for St. Louis.

ROCKIES 3, BRAVES 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Jon Gray pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning and Mark Reynolds hit a two-run homer, leading Colorado to the victory.

Gerardo Parra had two hits and scored two runs as Colorado took two of three from Atlanta for its first road series win since also winning two of three at Washington from July 29-30.

Grey (6-3) struck out seven and walked two. Jake McGee worked the ninth for his third save.

Mike Foltynewicz (10-10) lost his fourth straight start despite allowing only one run and four hits in five innings.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito threw seven scoreless innings to earn his first major league victory.

Giolito (1-1) allowed three hits in his second start with the White Sox after they acquired him in a December trade with Washington.

Matt Davidson homered and Yolmer Sanchez had three hits for the White Sox, who have won four of five.

Ian Kinsler hit his 14th home run for the Tigers, who lost for the 16th time in 21 games. Matthew Boyd (5-8) allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings.

PIRATES 5, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — John Jaso and Starling Marte each drove in two runs as Pittsburgh earned its second straight win.

A.J. Schugel (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings and Felipe Rivero got three outs for his 16th save.

The last-place Reds left 11 runners on base, including three in the ninth, while slipping to 2-4 on their nine-game homestand.

Reds rookie Tyler Mahle (0-1) allowed three runs and four hits in five innings in his first major league start. He walked four and hit a batter.

