U Sports Roundup: Western downs York 66-3

TORONTO — Chris Merchant threw for two touchdown passes and Cedric Joseph ran in two scores as the Western Mustangs began their U Sports football season on Sunday with a 66-3 rout of the York Lions.

Merchant completed 11-of-23 passes for 221 yards and was intercepted once. Stevenson Bone threw for another 151 yards on 4-for-4 passing with one touchdown.

Receiver Brett Ellerman caught two touchdown passes and Malik Besseghieur had the other for Western (1-0). Bone contributed with a rushing touchdown, Cole Majoroa ran a punt return in for a score and Bleaka Kabamba turned an interception into a TD.

York (0-1) quarterback Brett Hunchak threw for 176 yards and was intercepted twice.