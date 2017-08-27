Brewers hand Dodgers 1st series loss since early June

LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Nelson took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Yu Darvish in his return from the disabled list, defeating the Dodgers 3-2 on Sunday to hand Los Angeles its first series loss in nearly three months.
The Dodgers had gone 19-0-2 in their last 22 series. The previous loss was to the Washington Nationals from June 5-7.
Hernan Perez homered and Domingo Santana had two hits and an RBI to lead the Milwaukee offence.
The Brewers pulled within two games of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
Corey Knebel set down the Dodgers in the ninth for his 29th save in 34 attempts. With two on, he struck out pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer on a full-count pitch to end it.
Darvish (8-10) came back from lower back tightness to make his fourth start since the Dodgers acquired him from Texas at the July 31 trade deadline, but struggled for most of the afternoon.
The right-hander lasted only five innings, again labouring and throwing 95 pitches. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks, striking out seven.
The Brewers scored in the first after Darvish walked leadoff hitter Eric Sogard, who went to third on Neil Walker's single and scored on an error by shortstop Corey Seager.
LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Nelson took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Yu Darvish in his return from the disabled list, defeating the Dodgers 3-2 on Sunday to hand Los Angeles its first series loss in nearly three months.
The Dodgers had gone 19-0-2 in their last 22 series. The previous loss was to the Washington Nationals from June 5-7.
Hernan Perez homered and Domingo Santana had two hits and an RBI to lead the Milwaukee offence.
The Brewers pulled within two games of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
Nelson (10-6) was charged with two runs on four hits and two walks in his 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six.
Corey Knebel set down the Dodgers in the ninth for his 29th save. With two on, he struck out pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer on a full-count pitch to end it.
By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Nelson took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Yu Darvish in his return from the disabled list, defeating the Dodgers 3-2 on Sunday to hand Los Angeles its first series loss in nearly three months.
The Dodgers had gone 19-0-2 in their last 22 series. The previous loss was to the Washington Nationals from June 5-7.
Hernan Perez homered and Domingo Santana had two hits and an RBI to lead the Milwaukee offence.
The Brewers pulled within two games of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
Nelson (10-6) was charged with two runs on four hits and two walks in his 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six.
Corey Knebel set down the Dodgers in the ninth for his 29th save. With two on, he struck out pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer on a full-count pitch to end it.
By The Associated Press