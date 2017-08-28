FANTASY PLAYS: Prospects for old faces in new places

When players join new teams, fantasy owners need to generally proceed with caution. There's no guarantee a player will put up the same numbers with a new team as they did with the old one.

Fantasy leagues saw that a couple years ago when DeMarco Murray played in Philadelphia. Old faces in new places raise a number of key questions: How much should we upgrade or downgrade a player who has changed teams since last season? If he is a receiver or tight end, will he have enough time during camp and practice to develop chemistry with his new quarterback? Does the blocking scheme utilize what a running back does best?

There were 35 players who changed teams from last year that could have a fantasy impact this season in most leagues. That sounds like quite a bit, but only Brandin Cooks in New England and Martellus Bennett in Green Bay can be considered top 12 fantasy players at their positions. We all know how dangerous it can be to rely on just about anyone outside of Tom Brady in New England. Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn't care about his own players' personal feelings, only about winning games, and if that means during certain weeks Cooks isn't part of the game plan, so be it. Tight end is extremely deep, so although Bennett could be a No. 1 with Aaron Rodgers throwing to him, you don't have to reach for him as he's in the same tier with Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron, and Hunter Henry.

Still, there are valuable players who changed locations. Sammy Watkins, Brandon Marshall, Terrelle Pryor, Marshawn Lynch, Alshon Jeffery, Pierre Garcon, Julius Thomas, Jared Cook, and Dwayne Allen are in the next tiers at their positions. We can move on from the tight ends as they only have value if you play in a league that starts more than one.

— Buffalo trading Watkins to the Rams was a surprise and it hurts his value. Sure, he can be a number one WR for the Rams but there are still quite a few questions regarding if the Rams have a number one QB in Jared Goff. It doesn't matter how good a WR a player is, if he doesn't have a QB that can get him the ball on a regular basis, he is not going to put up great numbers.

— Marshall probably deserves some more love. Yes, he had a terrible season last year for the Jets, but who didn't? Now he's with a good team that can't run the ball whatsoever and will look to throw to Marshall and Odell Beckham Jr. early and often. Also, he will rarely see the opposing team's top cornerback or a safety over the top with Beckham on the opposite side.

— Who knows why Cleveland let Pryor go, but Kirk Cousins will love throwing to him.

— On Lynch, when was the last time we had a 31-year old RB who came out of retirement and play well, after he was injured during his last NFL season?

— Jeffery still has to prove that he can be a true No. 1 WR, as his best seasons have come when he had a top threat opposite him.

— The 49ers will likely lose more than their share of games, but Garcon is still going to see a truckload of targets in this offence. He could be a steal in the mid-rounds of your draft.