A hard road for Johnson, and a tough victory over Spieth

"I was hoping he was not going to notice that," Spieth said with a smile.

No such luck, and it might not have mattered. Johnson smashed his drive so far that it cleared the entire lake and settled in the far end of the fairway 341 yards away.

"At that point," Spieth said, "I have to try and make par best I can, and I'm just hoping. I'm at such a disadvantage."

Spieth hit a 7-iron that looked great until it rolled out to the back collar, 25 feet away. Johnson hit a 60-degree wedge for the second time on the 18th hole, with one big difference. Moments earlier, it was his third shot in a desperate attempt to make par. This time, it was his second shot after the longest drive on the 18th all week. He stuffed that to just inside 4 feet, and when Spieth missed, Johnson calmly rapped in his short birdie putt.

He smiled. He lightly pumped his fist, as he does for just about every win. And then he breathed a heavy sigh of relief.

"That was the first time that I really had to work hard for my win," he said.

In his 16 victories on the PGA Tour, only one other time had he made a birdie on the final hole to win by one shot. That was at Pebble Beach in 2010 when a simple birdie from the bunker on the par-5 18th gave him a one-shot victory over David Duval and J.B. Holmes.

In that respect, it felt great.

Sweeter still was the timing of the victory, his fourth of the year but the first since he injured his back from slipping down the stairs in his socks and having to withdraw from the Masters the following day.

"It was a big win, for sure, especially after the start I got off to his year," Johnson said, alluding to three straight victories against strong fields. "It's been a tough road to get back to where I feel like my game is able to compete out here again."

For Spieth, the disappointment of losing a 54-hole lead of at least two shots for the first time was tempered by the show they put on.

The one shot he regrets was on the par-3 sixth hole, when he had a five-shot lead and thought he hit the right club in a confusing wind over the water. It came up a fraction short, caromed off the rock wall and into the water and led to double bogey. Another two-shot swing on the ninth hole — Johnson made his first birdie and Spieth missed the green in a tough spot to the left — made it a game again.

Spieth matched birdies with Johnson even though he was 35 yards behind him off the tee at the par-5 13th. He pulled away with an 8-foot birdie putt on the next hole. And facing his first deficit of the day, Spieth made an 18-foot par save on the 17th.

He just couldn't save himself against the sheer power on the last hole, and the world's No. 1 player who shot 66 in the final round and didn't make a bogey over the last 29 holes of the tournament.

"I didn't lose the tournament," Spieth said. "He won it."

