Sports court confirms Chinese doping at Beijing Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed appeals by two Chinese female weightlifters against being stripped of their 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals for doping.

CAS says a single judge confirmed the IOC was right to disqualify Cao Lei from the 75-kilogram class and Liu Chunhong in the 69-kilo event.

Both tested positive for GHRP-2, which stimulates production of growth hormone, in reanalysis last year of their samples taken in Beijing. Liu also tested positive for sibutramine, a banned stimulant.

Because the cases were similar, the IOC disciplinary commission urged the International Weightlifting Federation to investigate Chinese team coaches and officials.