Emotional Sharapova tops No. 2 Halep at Open in Slam return

It was as if every one of Sharapova's winners Monday — and she compiled 60, a startling 45 more than Halep — was her way of declaring, "Look out, everybody!"

Halep was among eight women who entered the U.S. Open with a chance to top the WTA rankings by tournament's end. The draw at Flushing Meadows randomly paired the two players, providing a buzz-generating matchup that managed to live up to the hype on Day 1 at the year's last Grand Slam tournament.

"I gave everything I had," Halep said. "She was better."

And at an event that began without Serena Williams, who is expecting a baby, and is already missing two of its top seven seeded women — No. 7 Johanna Konta, a Wimbledon semifinalist just last month, was upset by 78th-ranked Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 — Sharapova must be considered a serious title contender. She did, after all, win the U.S. Open in 2006.

Sharapova vs. Halep was a tremendously entertaining and high-quality contest, more befitting a final than a first-rounder.

These two women have, indeed, faced off with a Grand Slam title at stake: Sharapova beat Halep in the 2014 French Open final, part of what is now her 7-0 head-to-head record in the matchup.

On Monday, they traded stinging shots, often with Sharapova — dressed in all black, from her visor, to her dress that sparkled under the lights, to her socks and shoes — aiming to end exchanges and Halep hustling into place to extend them.

"I expected her to hit everything," Halep said. "Some balls were really good. I couldn't even touch them."

Points would last 10 or 12 strokes, or more, repeatedly leaving a sellout crowd of 23,771 in Arthur Ashe Stadium clapping and yelling and high-fiving, no matter which player won them. The chair umpire repeatedly admonished spectators to hush.

Halep blinked at the end of the hour-long first set, double-faulting to face a break point, then watching Sharapova punish a 71 mph second serve with a forehand return winner. That was Sharapova's sixth return winner; she would finish with 14, more than enough to counter her seven double-faults.

Halep lamented that her serve was "very bad."

Asked why, she answered: "I didn't have the timing, the feeling. I don't know why."

It was quickly 4-1 for Sharapova in the second set and she held a break point there to allow her to go up 5-1 and serve for the victory. But she couldn't convert it. Then, only then, did Sharapova struggle for a bit. Her footwork was off. Her forehand lost its way. She would end up losing that game and the next four, too, as Halep managed to force a third set.

But with the outcome in the balance, Sharapova once again looked as if she had never been away, improving to 11-0 in first-round matches in New York.

She was asked during her on-court interview what the low point was while forced off the tour.

"There were definitely a few," Sharapova allowed, before adding: "But I don't think this is the time to talk about that."

