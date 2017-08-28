The Latest: Play begins at Day 1 of the US Open

NEW YORK — The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times local):

___

11:45 a.m.

Play has begun on the first day of the U.S. Open, with Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court against American Varvara Lepchenko.

Other matches getting underway on the main courts include two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova against former No. 1 Jelena Jankovic, Spaniard Nicolas Almagro against American Steve Johnson and No. 32-seeded Lauren Davis against fellow American Sofia Kenin.

There appears to be no need for the year-old roof on Ashe. Play began Monday with mostly sunny skies and a temperature of 70 degrees (21 Celsius).

___

10:30 a.m.

The 2017 U.S. Open is set to begin with near-perfect weather and a much-anticipated match.

That comes Monday night when No. 2-seeded Simona Halep takes on former No. 1 and five-time major champion Maria Sharapova, who was given a wild-card entry to the U.S. Open after returning from a 15-month doping ban. Halep is winless against Sharapova in six previous meetings.