Skater Lipnitskaya retires at 19 after battling anorexia

MOSCOW — Russian figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya has retired at the age of 19 following a battle with anorexia.

Lipnitskaya won gold in the team event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi when she was 15, becoming the youngest Olympic skating champion since 1936.

However, she missed the medals in the individual competition, where she had been considered a potential champion.

Lipnitskaya bounced back with silver at the world championships in April 2014, which was her last major event.