Browns rookie Kizer undaunted by team's past QB failures

BEREA, Ohio — DeShone Kizer knows all about the Browns' miserable history with starting quarterbacks.

The rookie hopes to change it.

Kizer was named Cleveland's starter on Sunday by coach Hue Jackson, who believes the second-round pick from Notre Dame gives his team the best chance to win. Kizer will be the 27th different QB to start for the Browns since 1999 when the season opens on Sept. 10 against Pittsburgh.

The 21-year-old is aware that rookies, free agents and veterans have failed to hold down the job, but said Monday "that is way behind us. I need to go out there and work hard every day to stop that tradition here."

Jackson said he's willing to stick with Kizer during what could be a turbulent season, and the young QB is thankful for the support. Kizer doesn't think the Browns would play him if he wasn't ready.

