Jets release DL Devon Still, sign CB Armagedon Draughn

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have released defensive lineman Devon Still and signed cornerback Armagedon Draughn.

Still and his daughter, Leah, made headlines over the past few years while documenting her battle with cancer. He was signed by the Jets earlier this month and said his 7-year-old daughter's cancer has been in remission for two years.

Still, who had a half-sack against the Giants last Saturday, has also played for Houston and Cincinnati.

Draughn, who was a member of the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL, played at four different schools during college, including Albany State, Delta State, Missouri State and Tuskegee.