NC State injured CB Stevens out for opener vs South Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State won't have starting cornerback Mike Stevens for Saturday's opener against South Carolina in Charlotte due to a lower-leg injury.

Coach Dave Doeren said Monday that Stevens was hurt while defending receiver Stephen Louis during a goal-line drill during preseason camp. Doeren said the original prognosis was Stevens could miss up to four weeks, but it's unclear when he'll return. The injury doesn't require surgery.

Doeren didn't specify the nature of the injury, comparing it to a bone bruise or a strain.

Stevens has 22 starts over the past two seasons.