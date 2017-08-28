No surprise: Josh McCown named Jets' starting quarterback

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Josh McCown will start at quarterback in the New York Jets' regular-season opener at Buffalo, beating out Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

Coach Todd Bowles announced his decision Monday, ending a strange training-camp competition.

The 38-year-old McCown was the assumed starter the moment he signed a one-year, $6 million deal in March, and that never changed despite the fact he has played in just one series in a preseason game and led the Jets to a touchdown in the opener.

Hackenberg, a second-round pick last year, saw an increase in practice snaps and started the last two games. But he struggled mightily and made no real push to win the job over McCown.