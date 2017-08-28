No. 8 Washington without LB Azeem Victor vs. Rutgers

SEATTLE — No. 8 Washington will be without AP All-American linebacker Azeem Victor for Friday's opener at Rutgers after he was suspended one game for a violation of team rules.

Washington coach Chris Petersen announced Victor's suspension on Monday but did not specify the violation. The Huskies will also be without cornerback Austin Joyner after he was suspended two games, also for violating team rules. Joyner was in the mix to be a starter at cornerback, where the Huskies are trying to replace two starters.

Victor missed the final four games of last season after suffering a broken leg in Washington's only regular-season loss, to Southern California. Victor is fully recovered and expected to team with Keishawn Bierria to form one of the best linebacker duos in the country.

Petersen says Victor is a "good guy," but that people make mistakes.