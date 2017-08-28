NFL 2017: Cowboys and Giants lead tough NFC East

Drama in Dallas has opened up things in one of the NFL's tougher divisions.

No team has repeated in the NFC East since the Philadelphia Eagles won four straight titles from 2001-04. The Cowboys are looking to follow a 13-3 season with another division crown, but Ezekiel Elliott's suspension doesn't help their chances.

Without their All-Pro running back for up to six games, the Cowboys have to rely more on Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant. Prescott had an outstanding rookie season, aided greatly by an excellent run game that took pressure off him.

Dallas also has a tough schedule and had to replace the entire starting secondary, so there are concerns on defence, too.

Eli Manning and the Giants are primed to take control if the Cowboys slip. New York won 11 games last season and added veteran receiver Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram to join star Odell Beckham, Jr. They should get plenty of action because the run game was among the bottom five last year. If Paul Perkins steps up to give the offence more balance, Manning and Co. will be even more dangerous.

On defence, the Giants return nine of 11 starters to a formidable group led by innovative co-ordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The Eagles found their franchise quarterback last season and surrounded Carson Wentz with more talent at skill positions, signing receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and running back LeGarrette Blount. Philadelphia improved its defence by drafting defensive end Derek Barnett in the first round and acquiring cornerback Ronald Darby. But this team still appears a year away from being a legitimate contender.

Kirk Cousins is still in Washington, playing on another one-year, prove-it contract. He nearly threw for 5,000 yards last season, has a solid offensive line and a new weapon in Terrelle Pryor. But a poor defence is the biggest obstacle for the Redskins.

Here's some things to know about the NFC East:

BIG BLUE: The Giants allowed the fewest touchdowns in the NFL and also had the league's best red-zone defence. Free agent additions Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison and Janoris Jenkins lived up to their big contracts. The trio, along with safety Landon Collins, were All-Pros, with Collins and Harrison making first team. End Jason Pierre-Paul showed his old form and cornerback Eli Apple was steady enough. With Spagnuolo calling the shots, the defence has a chance to be one of the best in the league and send the Giants to the top of the standings.