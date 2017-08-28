Briles will not join Tiger-Cats staff

TORONTO — Art Briles will not be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats coaching staff.

The CFL announced the decision in a statement Monday night following "a lengthy discussion between the league and the Hamilton organization."

Briles, a former Baylor head coach, was hired by the Ticats as an assistant offence head coach early Monday but the hiring caused a backlash of criticism.

Briles, 61, was fired in May 2016 as Baylor's head football coach after an investigation discovered the school mishandled numerous sexual assault allegations, including some against football players.