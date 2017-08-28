With Edelman out and cuts coming, Patriots moving forward

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots were dealt their biggest hurdle of the preseason when Julian Edelman was carted off the field last week with a season-ending knee injury.

But the focus remains high for the Super Bowl champions several days before the coaching staff must pare down the roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season.

Veteran receiver Danny Amendola said he expects Edelman to still be present among his teammates even if he can't play.

"He'll be around," said Amendola, one of Edelman's best friends. "He's a leader on this team and we're gonna miss him on the field. He's one of the strongest people I know. He'll be better for it."

Amendola said the team-first mantra has become even more important.

"Everybody's got a job for do. We've been saying it for years," he said. "That's what I'm gonna focus on."

With Edelman out, one player who will almost certainly see his role increase is Chris Hogan. Hogan was a revelation in his first season with New England. He caught 38 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season, then added two more touchdowns during the playoffs.

Hogan said someone will need to replace the leadership Edelman provided, even though he expects Edelman to be a sounding board as needed.

"He's a guy I looked to for answers and I'll continue to do that," Hogan said.

The Patriots got a jump on some roster decisions over the weekend, trimming from 90 to 87 players by releasing defensive linemen Kony Ealy and Caleb Kidder, as well as tight end Matt Lengel.