No. 5 Clemson focused on winning games, not defending title

"We've seen these guys prepare. We think these guys are ready," Scott said. "Now that doesn't mean they aren't going to go out there and make mistakes, that's part of it especially in these early games. But they've put in the work."

The questions will largely come on offence, which will see seven new starters including at tailback, tight end and two of the three receiving spots where Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud will take over for Williams and all-time receptions leader Artavis Scott.

The third starter is reliable Hunter Renfrow, a national championship her o whose 2-yard TD catch with a second left proved the winning points against the Crimson Tide.

Milan Richard will start at tight end for last year's senior Jordan Leggett. C.J. Fuller takes over for two-time 1,000-yard rusher Wayne Gallman and Falcinelli replaces senior leader Jay Guillermo at centre.

The losses on defence are fewer, yet significant . The Tigers will be without defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, who led the team with 10.5 sacks, and linebacker Ben Boulware, the fiery, emotional leader of last year's defence.

Scott said with so many new starters, the Tigers did not get caught up in last year's glory.

"These guys have been waiting for their time," he said.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell is happy to get back on the field after a long, exciting off-season. "The fans, they love telling us how great last year was," he said laughing. "We're focused on this year."

That's just how Swinney wants it. His catchphrase, "New team, same dream," has been on practice T-shirts and ingrained in the psyche of his players.

"We're a little anxious to get out there," said Bryant, the new starting quarterback. "A lot of guys are trying to prove themselves."

__

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press