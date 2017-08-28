Nationals activate Scherzer to face Marlins; Reinstate Werth

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals reinstated Max Scherzer from the 10-day disabled list to start Monday's series opener against the Miami Marlins and activated outfielder Jayson Werth from the 60-day disabled list.

Scherzer (12-5, 2.25 ERA) missed two starts since being sidelined with inflammation in the left side of his neck. The two-time Cy Young award winner allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings in his previous appearance on Aug. 13 against San Francisco.

The Nationals optioned outfielders Andrew Stevenson and Rafael Bautista to Triple-A Syracuse, the team announced. Infielder Stephen Drew (left abdominal strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Werth, 38, missed 75 games with a left foot contusion after fouling a ball off his foot at Oakland on June 5. He rejoined the NL East leaders following a six-game rehab assignment.