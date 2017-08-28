Eason, Chubb keys to Georgia's hopes for offensive revival

Blazevich said he was "definitely impressed" with Eason's play as a freshman "but now he has more to build on that and take that knowledge to a new level."

As Eason's production wavered, defences focused on containing the running game led by Chubb and Sony Michel last season. Chubb still ran for 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns in his comeback from major knee surgery that ended his 2015 season.

Chubb is the second-leading rusher in Georgia history, behind Herschel Walker, and could be in position to show he is back to the form that produced 13 straight games with at least 100 yards rushing before the injury.

"He looks much quicker," Smart said recently. "His cuts seem faster. He is running at a good pad level. He runs really hard. He seems to be healthy."

There will be some newcomers at wide receiver.

Smart said last week transfer Ahkil Crumpton "catches everything that's thrown to him." Mecole Hardman, a converted cornerback, also could play a big role.

Terry Godwin and Riley Ridley are among the Bulldogs' top returning receivers. Georgia lost Isaiah McKenzie and Reggie Davis to the NFL's Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

Smart said there is "no set plan" to create playing time for freshman backup quarterback Jake Fromm against Appalachian State.

"Jacob Eason is our quarterback," Smart said.

NOTES: Smart said the status of CB Malkom Parrish, recovering from surgery two weeks ago to repair a broken bone in his foot, is "still not determined yet. ... We are trying to get him back for this game." ... Ridley and backup RB Elijah Holyfield are expected to be suspended for the opener as discipline for misdemeanour marijuana charges in separate incidents last spring. Smart would not confirm the suspensions, saying the discipline "will be handled internally." ... Georgia could start two true freshmen: RT Andrew Thomas and S Richard LeCounte. ... Cameron Nizialek, a transfer from Columbia University, is expected to be the starting punter.

