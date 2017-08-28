Robinson returns to Western Kentucky after release

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury says freshman centre Mitchell Robinson has re-enrolled in classes for the fall semester but must meet internal requirements for returning to the team after being suspended and released.

Monday's surprising development marks the latest twist for the high school All-American, who was suspended July 31 for violating team rules. The 7-footer was granted his release to transfer the next day. Robinson's options were sitting out a season at another school per NCAA transfer rules, playing overseas or in junior college or entering next spring's NBA Draft.

Robinson said in a statement Monday that he had learned from his decisions and accepts responsibility for his actions. He added, "This is where I want to be, and I want to help the Hilltoppers compete for a championship."

By The Associated Press