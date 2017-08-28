Yankees sitting Judge for 2 days, hoping to end slump

NEW YORK — Slumping slugger Aaron Judge is getting a couple of days off, and the New York Yankees hope the rest will help him find his swing.

Judge was out of the lineup Monday night as the Yankees faced 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a three-game series. Aaron Hicks was set to play right field in Judge's place.

New York manager Joe Girardi says Judge will also sit out Tuesday night, and the plan is to avoid even using him off the bench. Girardi says the team has tried several things to get Judge going at the plate, and now it's time to try this.

Judge leads the American League with 37 home runs and a .581 slugging percentage, but has dropped off dramatically since winning the Home Run Derby during the All-Star break. The big rookie was batting .179 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in the second half, dropping his overall average 49 points to .280.