BYU-LSU moved to New Orleans because of flooding in Houston

The BYU-LSU game will be played Saturday night at the Superdome in New Orleans after massive flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey forced it to be relocated from NRG Stadium.

ESPN announced the move Monday. Finding a stadium to play the neutral-site game was in the hands of the television network and game organizers who wanted to find a place that allowed convenient access to at least some fans already holding tickets.

The game is still scheduled to kick off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

ESPN said in a statement that Dallas, San Antonio, Jacksonville, Nashville and Orlando also reached out about hosting the game.