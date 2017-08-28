Redskins vow to overcome preseason 'demons' of starting slow

LANDOVER, Md. — When the Washington Redskins went three-and-out on the first two drives of their third preseason game, players feared they'd get an earful.

"We didn't want to make coach Gruden more upset than he already," running back Chris Thompson said.

Jay Gruden was plenty upset about the pattern of slow starts and addressed it in the locker room after the Redskins' game against Cincinnati. Washington's first-team offence eventually got it together for a long touchdown drive, but stalling out of the gate is something that's more than a little concerning with the regular-season opener against Philadelphia less than two weeks away.

"Nobody wants a slow start," left tackle Trent Williams said. "But it's one of the demons we've got to overcome. It's been haunting us for a little bit. We'll work through."

In 15 preseason possessions, quarterback Kirk Cousins and Washington's offensive starters went three-and-out seven times, twice had four-play drives of zero or negative yards that included a field goal and had an interception returned for a touchdown. Even a strong second quarter bounce-back Sunday against the Bengals wasn't enough to assuage fears that the Redskins are slow starters.

"We just got to figure out something new, maybe eat a different pregame meal or something," Gruden said. "But we'll get it right. I think the guys will come out with a little bit more energy, more urgency hopefully come Philadelphia. They have to. We can't start like that in the NFL consistently and expect to win a lot of games."

After red zone and third-down woes contributed to the Redskins missing the playoffs last season, they don't want slow starts to be part of their identity in 2017. Even though they haven't yet played a game that counts, players acknowledge slow starts are a problem but want to look at some film before offering up any possible solutions.

"I really don't know what it is," receiver Jamison Crowder said. "We don't want to start slow like that. Me personally, I think we just got to get everybody out there and just kind of get to gelling a little bit and I think that we'll be fine."

The Redskins got tight end Jordan Reed back from a toe injury but were without second-year receiver Josh Doctson against Cincinnati because of a sore hamstring. Free agent signing Terrelle Pryor made just two catches in the preseason, so the process of integrating him and replacing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon is ongoing.

Cousins said developing chemistry with Prior is "a work in progress" and knows there isn't a lot of time left to figure it out. But he cautioned it might take some time to get everything right.