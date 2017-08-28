Utah defensive line continues to reload on annual basis

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah defensive linemen believe there's a certain responsibility that recruits take on when they join the Utes.

The program seems to be loaded at the position every year and 2017 is set up for more of the same despite losing three starters to the NFL, including all-time sacks leader Hunter Dimick.

"It's pride and responsibility," senior defensive end Kylie Fitts said. "This is D-Line U. Every year we're getting the top prospects and we get them in and we have a great (staff) that develops them. We just have a different mentality than others. We just want to go out and eat every day and get better."

Utah lists eight former defensive linemen in the NFL and it has had at least one defensive lineman named first-team All-Pac-12 every year since joining the league in 2011. The last time the Utes didn't have at least one defensive lineman named first-team all-conference was in 2000.

The season kicks off Thursday with high expectations for the unit as Utah hosts North Dakota.

Coach Kyle Whittingham doesn't remember when the trend started and doesn't think it was particular goal over any other position. The 13-year coach, however, has always been a defensive mind and knows the best place to start building is in the trenches.

Utah's base 4-3 mimics many NFL systems so that also makes Salt Lake City an attractive destination for recruits.

"Defensive linemen want to come here and they see the success that the defensive line has here and the notoriety that they get," Whittingham said. "It's something that has been going on for quite a few years now and it just seems to perpetuate itself.

"When our guys come through this program, they're ready for that next level from a fundamental standpoint, a technique standpoint and a scheme standpoint."

The 2017 reload includes three senior starters in defensive tackles Lowell Lotulelei (6-foot-2, 320 pounds) and Filipo Mokofisi (6-4, 295) and end Fitts (6-4, 265). Sophomore Bradlee Anae (6-3, 265) is the other starter at end, but Caleb Repp, Leki Fotu and Pita Tonga are all expected to contribute.