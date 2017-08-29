AP source: Matthew Stafford, Lions agree to $135M extension

That year, he helped Detroit become the first team in league history to rally and win four games after being down by at least 13 points, including 20-plus point comebacks at Dallas and Minnesota.

Last season, the Stafford-led Lions became the first NFL team to come back from fourth-quarter deficits to win eight games in a season.

He helped the Lions reach the playoffs for the third time in six seasons, but wasn't able to help them win in the post-season for the first time since the 1991 season.

It certainly hasn't been his fault.

He hasn't ever had a strong running game to lean on and he lost a superstar receiver last year. Despite the retirement of Calvin Johnson last season, Stafford was having one of his best years until a finger injury and stiffer competition stunted his and the team's success.

Stafford throws spirals with a lot of zip and power, squeezing passes into tight windows. He also lofts passes deep down the field with one of the strongest arms in the league. And teammates like him, making him an easy-to-follow leader.

Looking to improve, though, he worked with a QB guru for the first time during the off-season. Stafford trained with Adam Dedeaux at 3DQB in California, where Tom Brady and Drew Brees have gone to refine their skills.

Both the team and Stafford expected to figure out a way to keep him in Detroit.

"That's something we do have on the agenda. ... It's a priority, but it takes two sides to do a deal," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said during the off-season. "I'm not making any promises one way or another, but I've always said since I've gotten here that Matthew is a good quarterback and I'd like to have him here long term."

The feeling was mutual with Stafford saying he would "love to" sign a long-term deal.

"I've had a really good time playing here," Stafford said.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at www.twitter.com/larrylage

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press