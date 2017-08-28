Vazquez helps lead Red Sox over Blue Jays

TORONTO — Christian Vazquez hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Monday to snap a four-game losing streak for the American East leaders.

Eduardo Nunez also homered for Boston (74-57) and Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland had an RBI apiece as the Red Sox extended their division lead to 3 1/2 games over the New York Yankees.

Justin Smoak's two-run home run in the ninth off closer Craig Kimbrel pulled the Blue Jays (61-70) to within one but the comeback stopped there.

Kendrys Morales had two RBI's and Ryan Goins drove in one. Toronto has dropped eight of its last 10.