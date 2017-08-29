Rockies strand 11, fall to Castellanos and Tigers 4-3

"It's been a roller-coaster year," Castellanos said. "My production has been good, I guess. I am not too happy with it because I expect a lot more from myself."

Detroit's bullpen came up big in a pivotal sixth. After Warwick Saupold worked his way into a one-out, bases-loaded situation, he struck out Arenado on a pitch off the plate. Lefty Daniel Stumpf was summoned to face Gerardo Parra and struck him out with a fastball. Stumpf screamed as he walked off the mound.

"The Parra at-bat was huge with the bases loaded to end that inning," Ausmus said. "It's not easy to close out games, especially one-run games in this ballpark."

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera left the game in the fifth inning with lower back tightness . He went 0 for 1 with two walks and a run scored.

Lucroy had a two-run homer off Zimmermann. He finished 3 for 4.

"Nothing special," Lucroy said. "I wish it was."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (left groin strain) will make a rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Toledo. ... RHP Anibal Sanchez (left hamstring strain) is scheduled to throw Thursday for Class A West Michigan.

Rockies: RF Carlos Gonzalez was a late scratch with a sore left ankle. "We did treatment during the game," he said. "I'm feeling better."

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

Greg Holland remains manager Bud Black's closer despite a rough stretch. Holland has blown three saves and given up 14 runs over his last eight games. He pitched a perfect ninth Monday in a nonsave situation.

"Greg will be a big part of us getting to where we want to be moving forward," Black said.

Holland is coming back from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss all of last season. He has 36 saves this season.

DESMOND'S RETURN

Outfielder/infielder Ian Desmond was activated from the disabled list, where he's been for the last month with a strained right calf. He was added to the starting lineup when Gonzalez was scratched. Desmond had two singles.

"He feels good about his calf, he feels good about where he is physically and he feels good about where he is making contributions from here on out," Black said.

COORS OPINION

Ausmus doesn't exactly have warm regards for hitter friendly Coors Field.

"Pinball baseball," Ausmus called it.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer (10-11, 3.69 ERA) makes his first start against Colorado on Tuesday. The Rockies will throw RHP German Marquez (10-5, 4.18 ERA), who has never faced Detroit.

