Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Boston 6 Toronto 5
Baltimore 7 Seattle 6
Cleveland 6 N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 12 Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 3 Oakland 1
National League
Washington 11 Miami 2
Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 3 San Diego 0
Interleague
Detroit 4 Colorado 3
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 14-6) at Toronto (Anderson, 2-2) 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-4) at Minnesota (Santana 13-7), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 9-10) at Houston (Fiers 8-8), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-8) at Kansas City (Junis 5-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Smith 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Dickey 8-8) at Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Nicolino 2-2) at Washington (Jackson 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-2) at Cincinnati (Romano 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 2-1) at Milwaukee (Garza 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 6-9) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 13-8), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5) at Arizona (Godley 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 4-12) at San Diego (Perdomo 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit (Fulmer 10-11) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 8:40 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Boston 6 Toronto 5
Baltimore 7 Seattle 6
Cleveland 6 N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 12 Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 3 Oakland 1
National League
Washington 11 Miami 2
Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 3 San Diego 0
Interleague
Detroit 4 Colorado 3
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 14-6) at Toronto (Anderson, 2-2) 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-4) at Minnesota (Santana 13-7), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 9-10) at Houston (Fiers 8-8), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-8) at Kansas City (Junis 5-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Smith 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Dickey 8-8) at Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Nicolino 2-2) at Washington (Jackson 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-2) at Cincinnati (Romano 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 2-1) at Milwaukee (Garza 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 6-9) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 13-8), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5) at Arizona (Godley 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 4-12) at San Diego (Perdomo 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit (Fulmer 10-11) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 8:40 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Boston 6 Toronto 5
Baltimore 7 Seattle 6
Cleveland 6 N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 12 Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 3 Oakland 1
National League
Washington 11 Miami 2
Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 3 San Diego 0
Interleague
Detroit 4 Colorado 3
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 14-6) at Toronto (Anderson, 2-2) 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-4) at Minnesota (Santana 13-7), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 9-10) at Houston (Fiers 8-8), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-8) at Kansas City (Junis 5-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Smith 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Dickey 8-8) at Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Nicolino 2-2) at Washington (Jackson 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-2) at Cincinnati (Romano 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 2-1) at Milwaukee (Garza 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 6-9) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 13-8), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5) at Arizona (Godley 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 4-12) at San Diego (Perdomo 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit (Fulmer 10-11) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 8:40 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press